Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kellogg (NYSE:K)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.77 and last traded at $62.80. Approximately 43,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,102,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 172.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.