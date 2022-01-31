Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 125.9% in January

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KKOYY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

