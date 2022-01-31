Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $38,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

