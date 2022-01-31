Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.14).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,432 ($32.81) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 75.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,695.32.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($33,594.17). Also, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,412.37). Insiders have purchased 3,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,909 over the last three months.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

