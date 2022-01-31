Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 709,206 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 94,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.