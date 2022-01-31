Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.93.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

