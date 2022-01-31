KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.55% of KL Acquisition worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KL Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

