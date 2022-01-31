Klever Hits Market Cap of $75.41 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $75.41 million and $760,463.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.65 or 0.06967206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,345.70 or 0.99849427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

