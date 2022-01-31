KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Up 105.3% in January

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 433,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 117.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 374,901 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 60.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 694,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 260,706 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 39.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 559,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 159,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 357.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 513,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 400,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INKA remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,994. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

