Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of KBSTF opened at $4.84 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.
About Kobe Steel
