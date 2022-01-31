Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KBSTF opened at $4.84 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

