Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RDSMY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 59,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

