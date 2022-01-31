Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Kornit Digital worth $160,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

