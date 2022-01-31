Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.