Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,696 shares of company stock worth $60,428,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $222.13 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average is $263.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

