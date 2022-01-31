Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,831.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,810.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

