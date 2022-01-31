Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 210,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

