Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

