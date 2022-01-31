Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $725.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.51 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $674.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

