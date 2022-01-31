Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $583.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research’s fiscal second-quarter results were driven by solid execution across systems and the customer support business. Further, the company witnessed strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications. Additionally, it experienced growth in NAND, DRAM, foundry and logic segments owing to the growing traction across etch and deposition technologies. Further, increasing demand for advanced processors and memory devices due to the growing adoption of gaming products remained a tailwind. Also, robust Reliant business contributed well to the top-ling growth. However, impacts of the OMICRON variant remains a concern. Further, labor shortages, freight and logistics cost escalation as well as supply chain constraints remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $561.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,341,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.