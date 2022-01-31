Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.73.

Landstar System stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Landstar System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Landstar System by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

