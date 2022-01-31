LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Financial Analysis

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Becton, Dickinson and 10.22% 15.97% 7.13%

This table compares LENSAR and Becton, Dickinson and’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.50 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.45 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.60 $2.09 billion $6.85 37.33

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LENSAR and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 1 0 2.17

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $270.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats LENSAR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

