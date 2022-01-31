Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

LEVI stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

