Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

LEVI stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

