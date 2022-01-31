Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,378,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 867,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

