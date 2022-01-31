Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,019 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Life Storage worth $42,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

LSI opened at $134.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

