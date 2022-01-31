LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0212 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and $84,702.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00110020 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,080,552,876 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

