Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.