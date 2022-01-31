Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

