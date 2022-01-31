Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,088 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,577.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

