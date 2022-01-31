Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $136.80 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.