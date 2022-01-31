Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,408 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 107,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 257,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.54.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
