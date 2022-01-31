Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $707.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $787.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

