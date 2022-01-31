Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 69,077 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,077 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

