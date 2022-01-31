Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.