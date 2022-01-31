Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,052 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.27 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.29 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.