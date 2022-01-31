Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Critical Comparison

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44% Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -84.79% -46.22%

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Workhorse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.17 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 325.44 $69.78 million $1.06 2.74

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 Workhorse Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 139.07%. Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 223.28%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

