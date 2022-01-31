Lotto Market Capitalization Achieves $20.03 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Lotto has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $3,396.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lotto has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00284205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

