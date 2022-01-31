Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

