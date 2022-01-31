LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €680.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($772.73) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €793.82 ($902.07).

Shares of MC stock opened at €716.40 ($814.09) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €710.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €678.09. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a one year high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

