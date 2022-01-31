Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Lyft worth $193,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lyft by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 39,605 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Lyft by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,729,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $146,286,000 after purchasing an additional 216,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,328 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

