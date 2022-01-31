M.D.C. (MDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

