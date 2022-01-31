Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,148 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.04% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $56,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

