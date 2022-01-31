Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 27,669.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $72,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $127.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

