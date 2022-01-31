Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 26,935 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.87% of Columbus McKinnon worth $67,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

