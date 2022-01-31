Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Helen of Troy worth $69,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $208.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $200.51 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.15.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

