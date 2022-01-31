Macquarie Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Buy

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.83.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.94. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

