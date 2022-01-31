Macquarie Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Buy

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.83.
Shares of TRQ opened at C$22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.94. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$26.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
