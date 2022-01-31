Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,326 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Magellan Health worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 212.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magellan Health by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 164.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MGLN stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

