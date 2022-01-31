Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Magna International reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

MGA traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. 100,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,742. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

