Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Magnet Forensics stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

