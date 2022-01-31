Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $262.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.00 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 304,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,147. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

